Texas governor: The worst is yet to come

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas governor Greg Abbott says the worst is yet to come for his state.

He says spiking hospital numbers and positive cases should convince people to wear masks.

“Things will get worse and let me explain why. The deaths that we are seeing announced today and yesterday which are now over a hundred. Those are people who likely contracted COVID-19 in late May. Remember this massive spike occurred in the second or third week of June and that’s what led to this massive increase in hospitalizations as well as people going to ICU units. Actually the worse is yet to come as we work through this massive increase of people testing positive” said Abbott.

On Friday, Texas surpassed 10,000 hospitalized patients for the first time, capping a week of grim markers that also saw the state exceed 10,000 new cases in a single day. And it has been the deadliest week of the pandemic in Texas, with 95 new deaths reported Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

