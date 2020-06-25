Tossup in Texas: Biden has slim lead over Trump in Fox News poll

Texas Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new Fox News poll shows former Vice-President Joe Biden with a one-point lead over President Donald Trump.

Biden leads Trump 45-44 percent, in the Fox News poll of Texas registered voters.

According to the Fox News poll, Trump does lead Biden by 51-45 percent among those “extremely” motivated to vote in the election.

Click here to read the full Fox News poll.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss