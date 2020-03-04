West advances to runoff in Texas U.S. Senate race

Texas Politics
Posted: / Updated:

Royce West

Your Local Election HQ Results

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Sen. Royce West will advance to a primary runoff against Air Force veteran MJ Hegar for the Democratic nomination to face U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

West finished about 1% ahead of third-place Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez in Tuesday’s primary. Ramirez conceded Wednesday.

Ramirez is a Latina activist who founded the political group Jolt Initiative.

She says in a statement that she ran her campaign “unapologetically, and we all have so much to be proud of for what we’ve accomplished.”

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY COUNTY

Bowie County

Genoa County

Hempstead County

Howard County

Lafayette County

Little River

Marion County

Miller County

Panola County

Sevier County

Shelby County

Titus County

LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS BY STATE

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Texas

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories