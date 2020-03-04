West advances to runoff in Texas U.S. Senate race

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Sen. Royce West will advance to a primary runoff against Air Force veteran MJ Hegar for the Democratic nomination to face U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

West finished about 1% ahead of third-place Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez in Tuesday’s primary. Ramirez conceded Wednesday.

Ramirez is a Latina activist who founded the political group Jolt Initiative.

She says in a statement that she ran her campaign “unapologetically, and we all have so much to be proud of for what we’ve accomplished.”

