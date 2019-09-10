Texas’ uninsured rate increases for the second year in a row

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas’ uninsured rate rose in 2018, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Tuesday. It’s the second consecutive year the state has seen an increase in its uninsured rate.

In 2016, 16.6 percent of Texans were uninsured. In 2017, the uninsured rate in the Lone Star State was at 17.3 percent. Last year, it rose to 17.7 percent. Texas is one of eight states where the uninsured rate increased.

Texas is one of 14 states that hasn’t expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Legislative efforts aimed at Medicaid eligibility expansion and putting the issue up to a vote also didn’t pass during the 86th Legislature.

Those opposed to expanding Medicaid say it’s a broken program that needs reform, rather than an expansion.

The nationwide uninsured rate last year was estimated to be 8.5 percent of the total population or 27.5 million people. Between 2017 and 2018, the total number of insured people increased by 0.5 percent or 1.9 million people.

According to experts from the U.S. Census Bureau, this marks the first year-to-year increase in the uninsured rate since 2008-09.