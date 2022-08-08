TEXAS (KETK) — Per a recent Facebook post from Lone Star State Incident Management Team wildfires are drone no fly zones.

There are currently 38 aircraft staged at 17 airports across the state for wildfire response. Please avoid fire areas to provide a safe environment for firefighting aircraft and ground crews.

Flying hobby drones near wildfires could cause injury or death to firefighters and hampers their ability to protect lives, property, and natural resources. Aerial firefighting may be suspended until unauthorized drones leave the area, which could result in a larger wildfire. Firefighting aircraft including lead planes, helicopters, and airtankers fly as low as 150 feet above the ground, which is the same altitude that many hobbyist drones fly.