The 46th Annual Les Boutiques de Noel shopping event kicks off Thursday

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS)- The Shreveport Bossier Opera guild will open this year’s Les Boutiques de Noel on Thursday, November 17th at 10 a.m. inside the Shreveport Convention Center.

Shoppers can find toys, jewelry, clothing, Christmas decorations, and much more. Lots of items are handmade. Vendors come from all over including Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

Shopping Hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by the day at $10 or a Three-day pass for $20. Military and Senior tickets are $5 and children 12 and under are free. You can purchase tickets HERE.

There will also be performances and special events throughout the weekend. Some of those events include the Delton Harrison grand patron party, Friday fun night, and a kids event with Santa in partnership with Sci-Port on Saturday. These are special shopping events and require the advance purchase of tickets HERE.