The Auto industry is getting creative during tough economic times

Automobile sales are down significantly across the country.

New car and truck sales dropped between 40-50% nationwide in March compared to 2019.

That’s true here locally as well.

Holmes Family Auto group President Mark Johnson said, “March was a tough month. We had a quick start in March, the first two weeks were normal and we’re off to a record pace over last March and then that all stopped when the Corona Virus got serious.”

Hebert’s Town and Country President Mark Hebert said, “We’re probably, if you had to pick a number 35-40% off in sales.”

Local dealerships are finding ways for customers to buy a car without ever having to step in the dealership, using their websites as sales people.

A great way to practice social distancing while shopping for a new car.

Hebert said, “From picking out the vehicle to doing a credit application to evaluating the trade in all from the comfort of their home so they don’t have to come in.”

Johnson said, “You can literally go through 100% of the buying process from our website. Buy a car and we can bring the car to you if you choose not to come to the store.”