SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Morning news anchors, Fernanda Hernandez and Jezzamine Wolk, sat down for an exclusive interview with the star of “The Blind Side” at the Geaux4Kids benefit event in Shreveport on Wednesday, May 4th, where he was a guest speaker.

Quinton Aaron shared how he’s giving back to the community and inspiring the next generation.

Hernandez asked him why he’s so passionate about Geaux4Kids, which he responded that “any organization that supports the needs of children should have my support.”

“Geaux4Kids is an organization that provides a lot of things that people don’t think about, except for the kids that are in need of those things,” said Aaron.

Wolk asked him his message for kids, in which he responded, “My message is to definitely chase your dreams.”

“We all have that one thing that one thing that we were put here with the purpose of doing, and it’s our duty to figure out what that is, and to go forth and accomplish it.”