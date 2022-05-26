SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A staple eating destination in downtown Shreveport celebrates a special anniversary.

The Blind Tiger turns 30 on Thursday. Which the owners said is impressive, especially after downtown crime sprees, Covid shutdowns, and supply chain issues.

Staff celebrated the birthday at their location on the corner of Texas Street. The Blind Tiger is well-known for its seafood dishes and drinks.

“It’s overwhelming to be honest. It’s amazing that we’ve made it this long but I think it’s our perseverance throughout several adverse happenings in downtown Shreveport. But either my business partner Rick or I, one of us is here everyday so I think that’s probably a part of the secret. Along with having a great staff and great food. You can’t go wrong with that. After 30 years we must be doing something right,” said Glenn Brannan, owner.

The Blind Tiger is open on weekdays until 8 p.m. and weekends until 9 p.m.