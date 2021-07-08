Bossier Arts Council is turning 40 on Thursday, July 15

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier Arts Council will turn 40 on Thursday, July 15.

It was established in 1980 and moved in 1987 into the current historic building it’s in. The building used to be a courthouse, fire station, and jail.

The now theatre was a courtroom and the jail cells upstairs now serve as dressing rooms.

There have been many changes over the past 40 years and they now offer the community and local artists even more including more galleries, the new plaza across from the building, and private art studios.

They also have a cool new art vending machine. It is a refurbished old cigarette machine, and it is filled with mini works of art. Purchase a five-dollar token, choose your artist and pull the knob and your art is dispensed.

For kids check out the little free art house, it’s filled with art supplies to make simple projects all free.

If you want to attend their 40 birthday bash be there on Thursday, July 15 at 6:30 pm, cake and refreshments will be served.