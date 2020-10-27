The candidates in the race for U.S. House from Louisiana’s 4th district

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Representative Mike Johnson is seeking his third term representing the 4th Congressional District of Louisiana, and he faces two Democrats and a Republican on the ballot.

Johnson said his first term in the House of Representatives was more effective than the past two years when Republicans controlled each branch of government.

“I had a phenomenal run for those 2 years. I was instrumental in a legislation that brought us these extraordinary unprecedented achievements in the country, in the economy, rebuilding the military, fixing our federal court systems,” Johnson (R) said.

His two Democratic challengers are Ryan Trundle and Kenny Houston who each say working-class families are not being represented by Republicans and Washington D.C.

“I keep seeing these rich lawyers get elected into Congress and Senate and they have no idea what regular people are going through and they only enact laws that help other rich lawyers and doctors,” Trundle said.

“I understand the struggles of the African-American community, but I also understand the struggles of the low-income community because that has no race. I feel as though that’s not being talked about by the government,” Houston said.

Johnson said his record has benefitted the state.

“We’ve brought back more federal resources and funding over the last 3 1/2 years then had been amassed in many, many years. I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish here and we’re hoping to have the opportunity to continue in doing that,” Johnson said.

Trundle said he wants big money out of politics and questions how effective Johnson has been.

“I mean what has he done in the past four years? He’ s named a Post Office and that’s about all I know. He’s passed a couple of laws that hurt marine life, three of them. I don’t know what he has against marine mammals, whales and dolphins. But he hasn’t helped regular working people at all,” Trundle said.

Houston is endorsed by the Louisiana Democratic Party. He works in mental health and said he got into the race because the Black Lives Matter movement started.

“I saw a divide in the country that I’ve never seen before. In the mental health field, mental health does not have a race,” Houston said.

Republican challenger Ben Gibson is an active airman at Barksdale Air Force base so he cannot appear on-camera for interviews. He sent us this statement on the race, “Your congressman needs to be a representative for our district first and foremost, not a cog in the Washington political machine. As your congressman, I will work to improve bringing you better job opportunities, improve education at all levels, and endeavor to improve your quality of life.”

Early voting concludes in Louisiana on Tuesday.