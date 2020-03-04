The circus is coming to town!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –

Per press release: VENARDOS CIRCUS, animal-free Broadway-style circus, to debut in Shreveport, first visit to Louisiana, at Riverview Park, March 4 – 15th SHREVEPORT, Louisiana – Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style animal free circus and its namesake, ringmaster Kevin Venardos (veh-NARR-dos), are making their Louisiana debut in Shreveport at Riverview Park, 601 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA 71101.

There will be 16 shows over two weeks in the intimate red-and-white striped tent, March 4 through 15, 2020.

Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries- old tradition, but one that has been reinvented for the next generation.

An amazing assortment of performers includes a new cast featuring Guinness World Record holder Brad Weston (golf juggling and sword walking), Derileisy Ramos (aerialist), Manuel and Ilenay Acosta (duo rola bola and duo straps), Chase Culp (comedy) and Rachel Bell (foot juggling and Roman rings).

“Broadway” Brian Pollock (Flea Circus Ringleader) also will be returning with some amazing new content for the pre-show hour.

Tickets: General Admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth under age 12. Babes in arms are free with a paying adult (24 months and younger). Premium Reserved seating is priced from $35 to $45.

Please visit www.Liveyourcircusdream.com

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.