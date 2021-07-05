The City of Coushatta is updating its water system in over 50 years

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Coushatta is in the early stages of a complete overhaul of its water system. City crews and private contractors are drawing a new well. The city will be installing seven million dollars worth of pipe in Coushatta. “We haven’t upgraded the pipes in over fifty years,” said Coushatta Mayor Dr. Johnny Cox.

Coushatta waited over ten years before receiving a USDA loan to help pay for this project. February’s winter storm crippled many water systems across the South. As the city prepares for the next weather event, Coushatta is preparing to install generators and adding new valves on the water pipes.

“Right now, we are going to be adding a generator on all of the existing water wells. In addition, we have no cutoff valves. If we have a water main break, we would have to cur the whole system off to make that repair,” said Dr. Cox.

The new upgrades will provide higher water pressure for the city. The project will take twelve months to complete.