The city of Marshall adjust 2020 budget to protect themselves during the pandemic

MARSHALL, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – According to the Marshall, Texas city manager a number of impacts have been made to the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their 2020 budget was adjusted to prepare for the shortfall in revenue and to keep them afloat for the rest of the year.

City manager Mark Rohr says COVID-19 has left them trying to protect the city’s financial condition.

“Wanted to make sure we protected our own interest and made timely decisions to make sure that towards the end of the year that it all didn’t come back to haunt us,” said Mark Rohr, City Manager.

Decisions like furloughing city workers, a hiring freeze, and making adjustments to cut spending on non-essentials.

“In general we tried to prepare the city to endure circumstances that were presented to us by virtue of the pandemic and I think we been able to do that quite well and we are starting to see some of those revenue sources come back and I’m very please we made those adjustments.”

Their sales tax revenue was down more than 10% at the beginning of the pandemic. He says it has now progressed and even surpassed the previous year.

“Early on they were more severe then they have recently they’re trending upward. We actually have a sales tax based on the latest report which shows 2020 revenues are just a touch higher then they were in 2019, which is a good sign.”

Because fewer people are traveling, Marshall’s Hotel Occupancy Tax has taken a hit. The anticipated revenue for the year was more than $760,000 Rohr says it’s down at least 20%.

“The idea is those monies come in and we use that to promote further visitation of the city getting people to come here for a lot of different things.”

City manager Rohr says they’re hoping to see a change come December and they are hopeful they will finish the year out strong and bring in more money for the city.

