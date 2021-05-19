The city of Natchitoches is discussing how to use Biden’s American Rescue Plan funding

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In March, the United States House and Senate passed President Joe Biden’s 1.9 trillion dollars American Rescue Plan. Soon, cities and states will receive the first half of their allocated funding. In Natchitoches, the city will receive $3,228,000 by the end of the month. “We are down eight percent from where we were last year at this time,” said Mayor Ronnie Williams.

The first big project on the Natchitoches’ agenda will be building a new water treatment plant. The city is projecting its cost at $1,000,000. The fourth water treatment plant will come in handy the next time there is a major water outage. “With these improvements, we could have recovered in three days instead of eight days,” said Williams.

The city is planning to redesign the City Pool and make upgrades to the fire station on Martin Luther King Drive. The city may consider moving the facility to a new location at the “Y.”

For residents, the city will provide housing grant improvements for low-income residents and business grants for those looking to start up a new business along Keyser Avenue, South Drive, Texas Street, and Washington Street. “I think this will go a long way into creating a stronger economy and a healthier citizen base,” said Williams.

Once the city receives the first check, the next round will arrive exactly one year later.