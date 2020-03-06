City councilman responds to Ellerbe area de-annexation talk

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A push for a southeast Shreveport community to secede from Shreveport is getting the attention of the city councilman representing the area.

“I would be without a city council job if they do de-annex, because I live in the area,” said Dist. D Councilman Greyson Boucher.

District D includes the area off Ellerbe Road in southeast Shreveport where de-annexation has become a hot topic.

“I have mixed emotions about, but I think that this is good, I think that people need to discuss what’s going on out here I’m not quite sure that southeast Shreveport has gotten what it’s deserved over the last 20 to 30 yrs,” said Boucher.

Boucher says the conversation about the issues in the area needs to be had and that one of the major issues centers on the streets.

“We’re tired of riding on bad streets there tired of long police responses, so there are some things that really concern the citizens and I think this dialogue isn’t a bad idea.”

The councilman says the topic of de-annexation has been brought up before and his constituents have said they feel they are not getting a fair return from the city on their tax dollars

“We feel like we are paying a lot, we’re not getting our fair share it’s obvious we see it on this street, so I would say that may have spurred it a little bit but the talks of being a township have been going on since I was in high school.”

Some residents say they don’t have all the information on the de-annexation, but they say they are all for it if it helps the community.

“This is a great area, and a lot of people want to get out here now. It’s quiet and peaceful and it where you need to be,” said Ellerbe Road resident Jay Lyons.

Councilman Boucher says de-annexation can be accomplished either by an election on the issue by the city council passing an ordinance.

