The economic impact of the 2019 Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – In two weeks, the Miami Hurricanes and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in Independence Stadium. The Independence Bowl committee are very happy to land the Bulldogs for the game. “Since the announcement, the phones have been ringing off the hook. So far, we have sold lots of tickets and parking passes,” said Media Relations Erik Evenson.

The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau Public Relations Manager Chris Jay said they have received several phone calls from fans wondering where they should stay for the game. Jay told us that social media is key in selling the area to the fans coming to the game. “I want to make sure they know about craft brewery, our shops, and our Louisiana food, said Chris Jay.

In 2017, the Independence Bowl completed an economic study. The bowl created between seventeen to eighteen million dollars from direct and indirect spending and television exposure. With a similar current match up, Everson hopes a similar outcome. “You have the Hurricanes which is similar to Florida State and a regional team like Louisiana Tech. Tech may not fill as many hotel rooms because of their proximity. However, I am hoping they will bring in more fans,” said Evenson.

