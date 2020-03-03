The family of an East Texas teenager is demanding justice for his killing last week

JOAQUIN, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of an East Texas teenager is demanding justice after he was shot and killed last week.

The person responsible for the shooting is calling it an accident.

“He wasn’t like your typical 16-year-old boy, you know how 16-year-old boys can be selfish, he was very selfless,” said Tomasa De La Rosa, the older sister of Angel De La Rosa.

Angel De La Rosa’s older sister Tomasa is sharing who her younger brother once was.

“He cared about other people, he wanted to love and be genuinely loved in return.”

Angel was a junior at Joaquin High School who loved sports, his family and his friends.

He was preparing to get back on the Joaquin High football team in the Fall, in the wake of his killing.

“He’s been like working out every day for two hours a day and working out at school and he was really into the whole diet and protein and measuring stuff and he was just really focused and determined he was determined.”

Angel was shot and killed last Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Heston Avery is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Avery stated he had accidentally shot his friend Angel De La Rosa.

“From my understanding, they weren’t friends to long. So we didn’t know a whole lot about the friend and so I was very confused, very confused,” said De La Rosa.

The De La Rosa family says they want justice to be served for Angel’s tragic death.

Heston Avery is out on a $10,000 bond. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

