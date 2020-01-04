The flu season is widespread in the ArkLaTex local doctors wants you to stay healthy

The flu season continues to take it’s toll here in the ArkLaTex.

Doctors at Willis Knighton South Hospital say over the last several week’s urgent-care waiting rooms have been filling up due to the flu.

They say during this time of year people have to maintain strict hand hygiene, meaning washing your hands before and after everything you touch and eat.

If you know someone who is sick make sure they don’t cough on or around you. And never share food or drinks with them.

Lindsey Brown, family medicine physician at WK South says, “depending on your illnesses you already have or your age, the flu or viral illness or manly bacterial illness like pneumonia can be very devastating for some people.”

For parents sending kids back to school from the holidays, make sure kids do not share food with each other.

And make sure all the doorknobs in your home are wiped down with an anti-bacterial solution.

There is still time to receive a flu shot if you haven’t gotten one already, as the flu season extends all the way until April in Louisiana.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.