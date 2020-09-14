The G-Men Nation handle an unusual off-season with no Fall football for Grambling in 2020

In a normal year, Grambling State would be a few weeks into their season. But obviously, this is not a normal year. NBC’s EmmaKate Few sat down with Grambling State Head Football Coach Broderick Fobbs over Zoom to get an update on how the G-Men are doing during these strange times.



“Let’s just start by kind of walking me through what this Pandemic has been like for your team, Coach,” said Few. “You were very supportive of postponing the SWAC season on Twitter, which was interesting to see compared to a lot of different coach’s perspectives. So walk me through that perspective and how you have been able to handle that with your team.”



“Well I’ll tell you it has been extremley, extremly tough,” said Fobbs. “A lot tougher than I thought it would be. I’m a football coach and an athelete by nature, and my players, they love to tackle. and play football and pick it up. It’s extremly tough right now, even more so to see the couple of teams that are playing and we’re not. But we know that its all for the right cause.”

“You know we belive in health and safety first and foremost,” said Fobbs. “At the end of the day. If I’m not going to put my own kids out there, I wouldn’t want anybody else’s kids out there as well. But we’re starting. Everyone’s here, everyone is at school, everyone is doing that they do need to do. What we are doing now is we are starting to get into our summer workouts which will be you know, October, November, and December and then training camp will be in January and then kickoff, you know, in Febuarary.”