The Gold Standard: Barksdale Spouses’ Club

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Military families are routinely in a state of transition. Thousands receiving new assignments each year. Those new assignments mean moving to new cities.

On Barksdale Air Force base a special group of spouses is making sure all families who come through the gates are welcomed with open arms.

“This is actually my third base and I have not had a lot of friends at my previous base’s,” said Lisa Solorza, a board member of the Barksdale Spouses’ Club.

She and Savannah Gregorchik-Mendez make it their mission to make sure the spouses of other airmen don’t feel that way through the club.

It’s a non-profit focused on volunteer work and easing the transition families face with a military move.

“We really try to focus on our social connections and our volunteer work,” said Solorza. “And also building a community.”

“The Barksdale Spouses’ Club is really involved in a variety of different organizations around the community,” said Gregorchik-Mendez. “We assist with the Every Warrior Network. Additionally we’re really focused on building our scholarship program each year.”

Over the past two years the club has given out over $50,000 in scholarships and grants to military dependents and spouses pursuing higher education. It’s money raised in part through their annual Shamrock Shuffle 5-k. The race is something the club hopes it will be remembered for.

“These cities are so welcoming of military families. So it really makes sense that we are providing a sustainable legacy for these communities,” said Gregorchik-Mendez. “And the way that Shreveport-Bossier has helped us feel at home.”

It’s also so the next generation of Barksdale Airmen’s spouses feel the same type of companionship.

“In the two years I have been here I have made so many friends, good lifelong friends,” said Solorza. “Friends that come to the kids birthday parties. Friends that help you in times of need. Who are there for you when you need them the most. That’s what the club is all about.”