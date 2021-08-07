The Gold Standard: Basic Necessities

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-When COVID-19 hit, two local women were stuck with not much to do. One had come up with a concept years ago of creating a diaper bank. So with many places closed and not much work going on, they decided it was time, so Debbie Hollis and Pan Rowell formed the non-profit Basic Necessities to help those in need.

People who qualify can receive items such as diapers, period supplies, and incontinence supplies.

To qualify you must receive Medicaid, snap, wic, Medicare, unemployment insurance or have an emergency situation.

They survive with the help of donations from the public. You can donate cash on their website, order from their Amazon wish list, or simply drop off supplies.

To find out more about services or how you can help, click HERE for their website.