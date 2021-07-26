In honor of the Olympics, NBC 6 is highlighting our neighbors who set the Gold Standard. Elissa Little is setting the standard for other young executives by giving back to those in her industry and her community.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A mother-daughter duo making a difference in Shreveport-Bossier… Elissa Little following in her mother Jeri’s real estate footsteps, while paving a path of her own, hoping to guide others.

“Her gift is leading,” said Jeri Little. “She’s been leading since she was old enough to talk. She’s been telling people what to do.”

Jeri calls her daughter a ‘trifecta’ leader.

“She is a leader for our profession. She’s won awards and that.'” said Jeri. “She’s a rising star and she’s a leader for our community. That’s an important piece, to give back to your community, with DSU and Mudbug Madness, but most importantly, she has to be a leader of something that feeds her soul and that’s HOPE Connections.”

“HOPE Connections is something that has been in my life for a very long time,” Elissa explained. “It started off kind of right out of high school. They had just moved into their new building and they needed someone to do cupcakes and cakes for their annual fundraiser and my mom volunteered me for that. But now I’m president of the board and I still bake all of the cakes.”

While sweet treats may have been what connected Elissa to HOPE, it was the mission that kept her. HOPE Connections advocates for people who are homeless.

“And not just standing up for them but also giving them the tools the need to never be in that situation again,” Elissa shared.

The 28-year-old has been recognized as one of Shreveport-Bossier’s young leaders. Her honor as a ’40 Under 40′ professional is just one award of many. However, she says you don’t need awards or titles to improve the lives of others.

“No matter what you believe in there’s an organization out there doing in good in that area and so be generous with your time. Be generous with your attention,” said Elissa. “I believe that if you live every day just trying to be the best person you can be, you’re going to make a difference in someone’s life.”