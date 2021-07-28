The Gold Standard: Esteban Ochoa & Franklin Bahena

DE QUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – To some, a soccer ball is nothing besides a ball, but to Esteban Ochoa and Franklin Bahena, a ball held together by 642 stitches, means opportunity and endless possibilities. These two De Queen locals have started a project to build soccer fields for the youth.

“We’ve never had anything like this and its just about time because we are going to give the resources to these kids so they can become something even bigger than what we are,” says Franklin Bahena.

Franklin and Esteban are business partners, childhood friends and soccer aficionados who started the Sevier County project known as the Samaritan Fields. Their dream was to create a place where kids could safely play the sport they love and have the support to take their talent to greater heights.

“We want to be able to help them further their education whether it be through sport or just keep them out of trouble in general, and I think by providing these fields and these complexes; bringing camps here, bringing other things to give them activities, it will help the youth quite a bit,” explains Ochoa.

Their vision is ten years in the making and will provide soccer fields for the community of De Queen, something they wish someone would’ve done for them when they were in high school.

They hope to start soccer programs for the youth and provide them with the support they’ll need to be able to take their talents outside of De Queen. Bahena and Ochoa are setting out to create a safe haven for young athletes.