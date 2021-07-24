The Gold Standard: Michael Powell

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) —

Michael Powell knows the struggles of growing up in a single-parent household, something he experienced it first hand.

“My mom was a single parent, and I used to watch her take the credit cards and lay them out to see which one we were going to put Christmas on,” Powell said. “Watching her go through that, she always made it happen, she always provided.”

That’s in part what inspired him to help out his community during the holidays, bringing a little Christmas joy to those who might not be able to experience it.

“I challenged myself, Powell said. “I went home and got on Facebook, and asked if there were any single moms or dads that we struggling with Christmas, and I got a lot of input, helped about 20 kids, and started doing about 60 kids a year running out of my minivan.”

That drive grew into Roy’s Kids. A non-profit named after Mike’s brother, who passed away on Christmas Day 20 years ago.

“(Roy) means everything to me. I wear this (bracelet). I don’t even miss him because he’s here. I know that sounds crazy, but he’s here with me. I couldn’t think of a finer way to honor him.”

Now the non-profit has expanded, helping kids throughout the year, including a backpack drive where the foundation gives kids whatever they need for the school year.

“A kid needs to know they make the difference because if they think that you care about them they’re going to do the best they can.”