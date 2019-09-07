The heat continues in the ArkLaTex

The weather pattern remains unchanged in the ArkLaTex. The ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate our forecast. Today, temperatures reached the triple digits into Shreveport. You can expect more of the same for Sunday. The good news is the ridge of high pressure will break down beginning next week.

Highs for Sunday

However, don’t get too excited because the heat will continue. Instead of seeing daytime highs into the triple digits, highs will drop some into the middle and upper 90s. Low level moisture will remain low. Transitioning into next weekend, we do introduce a slight chance of a few showers. Most of the region will remain rain free. Drought conditions will worsen.

The tropics are still active. Dorian is now affecting parts of Canada. Gabrielle continues to churn in the Atlantic posing no threat to anyone. A tropical wave west off the Cabo Verde Islands has a fifty percent chance of development. We will continue to monitor carefully.

