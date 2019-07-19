The heat goes on into the weekend. Rain on the increase next week.

Friday will be another hot and humid afternoon. Highs will soar into the lower and middle 90s. Heat index values will remain into the triple digits.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The upper ridge will remain in place. However, the ridge will begin to shift in the next couple of days. Temperatures will remain hot into the weekend. The upper trough will help push a cold front in by early next week. So, we will see scattered showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday.

Rainfall numbers into next week

Over the next few days, rainfall numbers will be less than an inch. Behind the front, we will see a drop in humidity. Dewpoints will become slightly less humid values into the 50s and 60s. Starting Wednesday, we will see sunshine. Over the next seven days, highs will be into the 80s and lows into the 60s.

The next seven days

