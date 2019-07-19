Tracking the Tropics banner

The heat goes on into the weekend. Rain on the increase next week.

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Friday will be another hot and humid afternoon. Highs will soar into the lower and middle 90s. Heat index values will remain into the triple digits.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The upper ridge will remain in place. However, the ridge will begin to shift in the next couple of days. Temperatures will remain hot into the weekend. The upper trough will help push a cold front in by early next week. So, we will see scattered showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday.

Rainfall numbers into next week

Over the next few days, rainfall numbers will be less than an inch. Behind the front, we will see a drop in humidity. Dewpoints will become slightly less humid values into the 50s and 60s. Starting Wednesday, we will see sunshine. Over the next seven days, highs will be into the 80s and lows into the 60s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

95° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 95° 76°

Saturday

94° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 94° 76°

Sunday

94° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 76°

Monday

88° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 71°

Tuesday

83° / 66°
AM Showers
AM Showers 50% 83° 66°

Wednesday

85° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 85° 65°

Thursday

87° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 87° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

78°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

81°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
88°

90°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

94°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

86°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
85°

84°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
84°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
83°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

81°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
78°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
77°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Weather Headlines
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss

More Check This Out