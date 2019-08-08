The heat rolls on in the ArkLaTex

The Heat Advisory remains ineffect for all of the ArkLaTex into Thursday. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s. Along with the hot temperatures, heat index values will be between 105-110.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The good news is we will see a few isolated showers and storms to cool things off some. Right now, there is a storm complex over the Midwest. On Friday, it is possible to see a few storms clip the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. A good chunk of us will remain rain free.

Heat safety tips

The upper level ridge will continue to expand into the ArkLaTex. Over the next seven days, highs will soar into the middle to upper 90s. It is possible to see triple digit heat for the weekend. By next week, the ridge will retreat to the west. As a result, a few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next seven days

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

98° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 98° 79°

Friday

98° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 98° 80°

Saturday

99° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 99° 80°

Sunday

100° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 100° 81°

Monday

101° / 81°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 101° 81°

Tuesday

100° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 100° 80°

Wednesday

96° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 AM
Clear
0%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

87°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

90°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
92°

94°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
94°

96°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
96°

97°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
97°

97°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
97°

97°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
97°

96°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
96°

94°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

91°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

88°

9 PM
Clear
0%
88°

86°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
86°

85°

11 PM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
84°

83°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
83°

82°

2 AM
Clear
2%
82°

82°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
82°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
81°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

