The heat will intensify in the coming days with relief early next week

It still appears that the hottest air of the summer is on the way in the next few days with triple-digits possible. A rare early August cold front will bring rain and below-normal temperatures for most of next week.

Wednesday has been a partly cloudy, hot, and humid day around the ArkLaTex with a few scattered t’showers developing this afternoon. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and have warmed into the middle 90s. Heat index values have once again soared above 105 degrees. Look for temperatures to heat up even more from Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures Thursday morning will likely begin in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will climb into the middle 90s with a few upper 90s over the northern half of the area. Heat index values will likely be once again in the range of 105 to 110 degrees.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Wednesday night as any rainfall across the area will likely quickly end Wednesday evening. Expect plenty of sunshine Thursday with little if any rain around the area. We will likely see a mostly clear sky Thursday night with above-normal temperatures. Sunshine will return Friday as we crank up the heat even more. Highs Friday afternoon will likely be in the upper 90s.

The reason for the extreme heat is an area of upper-level high pressure that will settle over us Friday and this weekend. This high will keep us dry and hot through the weekend with high temperatures possibly reaching the century mark for the first time this summer.

The good news is that relief is on the way. A large upper-level trough over the eastern half of the country will push a rare August cold front through our area Monday. This front will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. It will also end our heatwave and bring much cooler and slightly drier air next week. High temperatures for most of next week will likely settle into the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will ease into the low to middle 70s. We could see some 60s for lows in a few locations. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will return to the area late next week. With more normal temperatures next weekend.

