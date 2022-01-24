The history of Lowder king cakes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -King cakes have a rich history in Louisiana and although their history may not be as long, the Lowder’s are still making it.

Preston Lowder has a passion for baking bread and of course, he wanted to try his hand at a king cake. Through trial and error, he found a recipe that he thought was sure to please. Sarah was there to help and at first, they just made them for friends and family. Slowly they started getting requests.

They could only bake four at a time in their home oven, but they pressed on. Sarah decided to see what would happen if they used social media to tell people about their cakes. That’s when things got out of hand and after a while, a home kitchen was not going to allow them to keep up.

They opened Lowder Baking Company in 2016 and they have expanded twice. The last expansion included Doc’s Sandwich Shop.

