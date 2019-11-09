The holiday season now under way in Northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday kicked off the 26th annual Holiday Trail of Lights in Shreveport- Bossier City at the Shreveport Aquarium. The trail runs Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, Minden, Natchitoches, and Alexandria. The Holiday Trail of Lights is a way to promote economic development through tourism during November and December.

“In Shreveport, we will are planning to introduce the Le Marche’ del Noel and Ferris Wheel. At Sci-Port, we will have a Sno Port exhibit that will explain the wonders and science of snow,” said Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights Chairperson Aly Velasquez.

The festivities will kickoff November 29th. For more information about the festival of lights, click here.

