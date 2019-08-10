The hot temperatures continue with rain chances next week

Saturday started with plenty of clouds and a few rain showers. We will ended Saturday with lots of heat with daytime highs into the 90s. Tonight, we will see temperatures dropping into the 70s.

Sunday will be another hot afternoon with highs around 100 degrees. The upper high will be closer to the ArkLaTex. The Heat Advisory will continue to be in effect through Sunday evening. The advisory will more than likely need to be extended into Monday and Tuesday. Over the next seven days, Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days with highs into the triple digits.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The ridge of high pressure will break down by Tuesday. A cold front and upper level disturbance will lead to showers and storms. The best chance of rain will come on Wednesday. Temperatures will be closer to average.

The next seven days

