The humidity is back in the ArkLaTex with daily rain chances

The preview of fall is over! We are back to a typical summertime forecast. Humidity will continue to increase over the next few days. Along with the increase of moisture, shower and thunderstorms chances will return. Saturday’s storms will weaken after sunset.

Sunday, we will see a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms along the seabreeze. Temperatures will remain hot into the 90s. In the next seven days, our best chance of rain will come on Monday and Tuesday. An upper level disturbance will move into range.

Following Tuesday, the forecast returns to a typical summertime forecast. We start off the day with heat and humidity. With the daytime heating and instability, showers and storms will form in the afternoon. Overall, highs will be into the 90s and lows into the 70s.

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Sunday

90° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 90° 74°

Monday

88° / 72°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 50% 88° 72°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 50% 91° 73°

Wednesday

93° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Thursday

92° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

90°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
88°

85°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
3%
79°

77°

1 AM
Clear
5%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
75°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
75°

74°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
74°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
76°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
82°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
84°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
85°

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

87°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
89°

