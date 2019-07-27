The humidity is back in the ArkLaTex with daily rain chances

The preview of fall is over! We are back to a typical summertime forecast. Humidity will continue to increase over the next few days. Along with the increase of moisture, shower and thunderstorms chances will return. Saturday’s storms will weaken after sunset.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Sunday, we will see a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms along the seabreeze. Temperatures will remain hot into the 90s. In the next seven days, our best chance of rain will come on Monday and Tuesday. An upper level disturbance will move into range.

Rainfall amounts

Following Tuesday, the forecast returns to a typical summertime forecast. We start off the day with heat and humidity. With the daytime heating and instability, showers and storms will form in the afternoon. Overall, highs will be into the 90s and lows into the 70s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.