The Juneteenth March For Change and Festival | June 19

The Juneteenth March For Change and Festival will be held Friday, June 19, 2020. Details are as follows:

Check-in for the March (Municipal Auditorium) | 6:00pm A Moment w/ Dr. King | 6:15pm March Commences | 6:45pm Festival Begins (Under Texas Street Bridge) | 7:00pm

Festival will be filled with black vendors to showcase their services and products. Items will be available for purchase. If anyone is interested in becoming a vendor please email pjbrowncoleman@gmail.com

This is an event put on for the people by the people. The 45 Days Of Action Committee will be present as support. If anyone is interested in volunteering or staying up-to-date on community events follow 45 Days of Action-Shreveport and Shreveport Protest (STAND AS ONE) on Facebook.

