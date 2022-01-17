The Krewe of Harambee celebrates black history in Shreveport

CADDO PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s Mardi Gras parade that honors black history rolls through downtown Monday afternoon.

The Krewe of Harambee paraded down Texas Street.

“We’re having a lot of fun!” said Molly Garrison, parade goer.

This year’s theme is “Harambee Celebrates Remember the Time” after the annual parade is back after Covid-19 cancellations last year.

“It means a whole lot to the Shreveport area. We enjoy it and everyone coming out to get to see our culture and out here having a good time,” said one parade goer.

People were excited to see back.

“We caught all types of beads and candy, cups, and booklets and stuff like that,” said Saniya.

The parade honors Martin Luther King day and Shreveport’s role in the Civil Rights movement.

“Martin Luther King did a lot for us. He died for us. He did a lot for blacks,” said another parade participant.

The downtown area comes alive with music, marching bands, costumes, kids, and law enforcement joining in the Mardi Gras spirit.

“How much candy did you get? I don’t know because I got a lot!” replied Jacob White.

It was a classic scene of all the beads and floats, plus cool cars.

“What was your favorite thing to see? The cars that go up and down,” said one kid. “My favorite thing to see was the band and the horses,” said another.

The word “Harambee” is Kenyan and means “All Pull Together” in Kiswahili. It’s an old tradition that promotes self-help in one’s community.

Also along the parade route, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority helped get people registered to vote. The group used a contactless method this year showing them an app to download on their phones. The app shows what races are taking place, the candidates, and their polling location.

“This is us informing the community of the need and urgency to move forward as we prepare for the 2022 Midterm elections. It means they can fulfill their dreams, can look forward to a democracy that is fair and equitable for all,” said Gisele Proby-Bryant, Delta Sigma Theta Shreveport chapter chair.

She said this continues the sorority’s first call to action back in 1913 when they started encouraging people to participate in politics.