The last week of October is National Respiratory Care Week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In 1983, President Ronald Reagan established Respiratory Care Week to raise awareness about chronic lung diseases. During the 1980s, many chronic lung deaths stemmed from people smoking cigarettes. The week showcases the front line unsung heroes who are working with doctors and nurses in the battle against COVID-19.

LSU Health Associate Professor Dr. Tim Gilmore says he wasn’t sure what path he wanted to take when he entered the medical field. “I met a man whose dad was being taken care of in a home care environment by a respiratory therapist and it really caught my eye,” said Gilmore.

Prior to the pandemic, Dr. Gilmore says the demand of respiratory therapists was high. Normally, they would be treating patients with asthma, emphysema, and COPD. “We have a cardiopulmonary program at LSU Health and the School of Allied Health. With COVID-19, we are seeing respiratory therapy being push to the forefront,” said Gilmore.

