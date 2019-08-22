The Lynn Vance Show 124 / Lowder Baking Company

CHICAGO (AP) — From fiery protests outside detention centers in Texas, New Jersey and Rhode Island to a sit-in that blockaded an Amazon store in New York, a fledgling coalition of liberal Jewish groups is increasingly making itself heard as it fights the Trump administration's immigration policies.

Using the social media tag #JewsAgainstIce, the movement has likened President Donald Trump's actions on asylum and incarceration to what went on as the Holocaust was taking shape.