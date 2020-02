Find Ferrari Foxx on Facebook by clicking HERE.

Find her on Hot Jamz 102 KDKS Monday through Friday from Noon to 3 pm and Saturdays 9 am to Noon.

Follow The Lynn Vance Show on Facebook, just click HERE. You can also here Lynn on The River 95.7 KLKL during the Sweet and Sassy Radio Show from 3 pm to 6 pm.