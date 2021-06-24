The Marshall Downtown Development Plan continues with sidewalk improvements on Washington Street

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In 2019, the citizens of Marshall discussed ideas of how to improve the city. The Mobilize Marshall Plan is targeted at several areas including quality of life, economic development, and downtown development. With the recent upgrades on Washington Street, the city of Marshall is offering assistance to downtown businesses through a facade block grant.

“We will pay half of your facade improvements but your new design must comply with the standards to achieve the look and atmosphere for downtown,” said City Manager Mark Rohr. While the city is upgrading sidewalks and landscapes, ETBU is offering its time to repurpose benches and light poles with a new coat of black paint.

“We are teaching our students they have a responsibility to enhance the community in which they live,” said ETBU Dr. Blair Blackburn.

The president believes these improvements will help downtown life and recruitment for students. In addition, the upgrades could draw more tourists to Marshall and keep locals in the city. “The bottom line is none of this will matter if people don’t come out and enjoy it, said Rohr.

“Recently, the city got a new Starbucks. We are growing as a city. I think we have a lot of things going on in the city to keep our citizens happy,” said City Communications Manager Jasmine Rios.