The mother of a missing Vivian woman is asking for help finding her daughter

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of Dorothy Yates-McCathran is raising thousands of dollars in hopes of finding answers on her disappearance.

“It’s been almost ten months, and I never would have thought we would be at this point still looking for her and have not found her,” said Martha Mullins, the mother of 41-year old Dorothy Yates-McCathran who is still missing.

Dorothy was last seen, January 21, at her home off Airport Road in Vivian.

“Of course, you know, right at first, we just hoped she would turn around and walk right in the door, and then as the time went on it didn’t seem like that was going to happen, and also it seemed like nobody knew what happened to her.”

Over the last several months her family hasn’t given up searching for her.

“A lot of speculating and a lot of rumors and so forth but, nobody knew anything concrete. And so it’s just been really long wait.”

Martha says because her daughters body hasn’t been found Crimestoppers can’t offer a reward.

So she and her friends have taken matters into their own hands by creating signs and raising $20,000 in donations from friends and family for a reward for any information on Dorothy’s disappearance.

“This group of girls we’ve gone up to Vivian, we put out posters, we’ve been up a total of four times and checked on posters and put out more talked to people.”

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has conducted multiple searches in Vivian for Dorothy using K-9 search rescue teams and a drone unit.

“They’ve basically said they don’t know any more now than they did the day she disappeared,” said Mullins.

Dorothy has a 14-year old son and a six year old daughter.

“Really sad it’s just been terrible that my mommy has been gone for a long time and I’m starting to miss her a lot,” said Emma J. Yates-McCathran, Dorothy’s Daughter.

Dorothy went missing the day after her sixth birthday.

If you have any information on Dorothy Yates Mccathran you are asked to call Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.

