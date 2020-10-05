The mother of Bossier teen killed in Plain Dealing asking for help finding her son’s killer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of Roderick Coleman who shot in Plain Dealing, La. in August is speaking out and asking for helping in finding who shot and killed her son.

Carissa Coleman the mother of Roderick Coleman also known as “Poohman” is remembering the night her son was killed.

“He was 19 years old and he lost his life to some foolishness,” said Carissa Coleman, Mother of Roderick Coleman.

Roderick was shot August 23 at a party with his family in plain dealing. It’s been more than a month and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office still has no leads or a suspect.

“We’re seeking justice for him, here it is over a month later and we haven’t found out anything. And it was at least 60-70 people out there that night and I know someone knows something,”

Coleman says from what she’s been told the shooting started by a man having an altercation with someone else. And other people at the party started shooting their guns as well.

“A guy down there had an altercation with someone and instead of him just letting it go, he went up where a lot of innocent people where and just started shooting in the air for no apparent reason, i’m gone say shooting in the air because I mean, I know he shot his gun. To be honest with you I don’t know if he was the one who shot my son or not but he knows who he was who shot first.”

The shooting left her son bleeding out to death on the ground.

“The night he got shot, kind of gave me a little peace to know that he wasn’t screaming or hollering, he kept saying God got me, he was saying that he was holding his wound but he was saying God got me.”

She and her family wants answers as to who shot Roderick?

“And we not trying to bring harm. we not people of confusion, we doing all this through love. We just doing everything you know just to bring justice for this because that’s our brother and we don’t have him no more physically but he will be with us always in our hearts spiritually,” said Shaterrica Coleman, older sister of Roderick Coleman.

And now his family only has memories of who he once was.

“But I just know my brother wasn’t a target, because he was humbled, he was funny, he was loving and you know he was just out there trying to have a good time.” said Shaterrica.

“He was was a happy go lucky type, peaceful person he was peaceful himself, outgoing, fun, loving. I miss my baby I miss him so much I miss him,” said Carissa.

If you have information on this shooting you’re urged to call the Bossier Parish crime stoppers at 318-424-4100

