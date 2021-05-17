The Pink Ladies return to Christus Highland Hospital

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS)- It has taken over a year to reopen the Christus Highland Healthy Living Market Place inside the hospital because of Covid-19, but the women who volunteer never gave up faith that they would return.

The ladies who volunteer in the gift shop are called Pink Ladies and the money raised by the gift shop helps purchase hospital equipment that may not be covered by the hospitals general budget.

The gift shop is filled with gifts that are perfect for patients and new babies or a quick snack.

Over the years the Christus Guild also known as the Pink Ladies have raised more than one million dollars.