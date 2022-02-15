SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The physical and emotional toll is evident at every violent crime scene in Shreveport. But there is another toll that each Shreveport resident is paying due to crime.

“It’s not necessarily surprising we are on the list. It’s obviously disappointing,” said Dr. David Hoaas, a professor of economics at Centenary College.

The list Dr. Hoaas refers to involves a MoneyGeek study which uses an FBI data formula to calculate the cost of crime in nearly 300 American cities.

Shreveport had the 10th highest cost per capita in the United States, crime costing each resident $5,153 a year.

“What shows up in the cost of crime is the expenditure dollars that we can track. Loss of property or hospital bills related to violent crimes, or expenditures on the police force,” said Dr. Hoaas.

He says the financial burden is affecting some worse than others.

“There are people who are experiencing zero cost of crime, because crime isn’t happening to them,” he said. “That means we have individuals who are paying a double and triple burden.”

Crime also bears an opportunity cost.

“I’ve talked to multiple people and they all say the same thing, that they would not ever live off [Barksdale Air Force] base here. Even if they had the chance to have free rent or something like that.” said Konica McClure-McKoy, who is a wife to a Barksdale Airman.

She says she did countless hours of research on the area before moving on base in 2020. She says other Air Force families warned her in advance about Shreveport’s crime rate.

“If everybody saying don’t live in Shreveport, don’t go down this street at night, you’re going to listen to those things,” McClure-McKoy said. “Because you don’t have any other way to know these things.”

She comes from a military family, moving countless times as child to numerous U.S. cities and Germany.

She said she has never felt less safe in any area in her life. It’s why she chose to live on base.

“It’s hard enough with [her husband] being gone and being concerned about him,” she said. “But I knew that I was safe. So that’s one less thing to worry about.”

Dr. Hoaas says many other’s don’t have that worry because crime isn’t affecting their neighborhood. Gated neighborhoods and private security prevent crime. He feels that’s part of the systemic problem, leading to an out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality.

“They don’t live in their little five-mile circle around their home. They live in the greater Shreveport Bossier community,” he said. “They should be thinking about the impact of crime on those individuals, as opposed to just themselves and their next-door neighbors.”

The MoneyGeek study also factors in home insurance and auto insurance rates, in which Louisiana has some of the highest in the country due to crime.

In addition to Shreveport, New Orleans and Baton Rouge also made the list’s top 10.