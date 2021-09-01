The United Way of Northwest Louisiana is helping Ida evacuees

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you are looking for Hurricane Ida assistance, Louisiana suggests you call 211. Once you call 211, you will be asked to enter your zip code to receive information about available housing options. In Shreveport-Bossier, you can find a general shelter located on Jewella Avenue and a special needs shelter located at the Bossier City Civic Center. The United Way of Northwest Louisiana has seen an uptick in call volume as evacuees are looking for assistance in finding food, housing, and clothes.

“At our general shelter, we are getting complaints that it is too cold at the night. They are needing some warmer clothes. There is also a need for prepaid gift cards for those looking to purchase gas and things like that,” said United Way CEO Bruce Willson.

The United Way is accepting donations. They are asking all clothing to be brand new and gift cards. You can drop off your donations at the Arthur Circle Elementary School tomorrow and Friday from 9 AM to 3 PM. In addition to dropping off supplies, you can donate online to the United Way’s Emergency Response Fund.