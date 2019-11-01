The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall now on display through Monday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Wednesday, the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall made a stop in Shreveport. With the improving weather Friday, citizens started to come out and pay homage to the 58,307 soldiers who died fighting for our freedom. “For all of the deceased, it affects brothers, sisters, aunts, and uncles. It is tragic,” said Todd Hoover.

Of the 58,307 deceased soldiers, half of them were twenty years old and younger. “I just started teaching and Bryan Wilkins was killed within two years of graduating high school. It is just sad,” said Hoover.

Later on Friday morning, I met a group of sisters who spent some time gazing at the six foot and 300 foot wide wall. Despite health issues from the Vietnam War, one of the sisters told me she is happy to have her husband around. “I praised God that his name isn’t on the wall. There are a lot of people on the wall and that is sad,” said Debbie Schlotterbeck.

Although the wall is three fifths the actual wall size in Washington D.C. it carries an equal impact. “You would never believe how many names are on the wall and how many of the soldiers gave up their life for this country. It is a one in a lifetime thing and you should come out to see it,” said Schlotterbeck and her sisters.

