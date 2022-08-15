SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We may see 2 or 3 days of heat advisories to begin the week, but a cold front will bring a chance of rain midweek and some temperature relief late this week and into the weekend.

Hot and dry Monday: High pressure is expanding over the ArkLaTex bringing dry weather and the return of triple-digit heat today. Temperatures may be a degree or two warmer than the weekend with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. High humidity will push our heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures to 105 to 108 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon until 7 p.m. Limit your time outside during these hours, and if you have to work outside hydrate, and wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.

Afternoon highs (left) and heat index (right)

There will be little chance for any rain today other than the usual quick rain shower or thunderstorm courtesy of the afternoon sea breeze. This activity will be possible across the Toledo Bend region this afternoon, most of us will have to wait until Wednesday to see any rainfall.

Futurecast updated every hour

Cold front to bring a chance of rain and storms midweek: A cold front will settle into the region Wednesday. There will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. This front should bring several days of heat and humidity relief with highs falling into the 80s and low 90s Thursday and Friday.

The threat of severe weather is low, but can’t be ruled out. Storms late Tuesday into Wednesday may bring gusty downdraft winds that could cause some tree damage. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe storms, meaning 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Severe weather risk Wednesday (damaging wind gusts)