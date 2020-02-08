Those who knew the victims in the deadly plane crash share more about their lives

CHATHAM, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been more than 24 hours since Chris Mudd, Wade Williams, and airplane pilot Robert Gilliam lost theirs lives in a plane crash in Jackson Parish.

Crews with the National Transportation Safety Board were on the scene Friday morning.

Investigators said Gilliam requested to land in Ruston rather than Shreveport. But investigators do not know the reason why.

NTSB confirms Gilliam is experienced with a lot of flight time. The airplane wreckage will be moved to Baton Rouge. The preliminary crash report will be released in two weeks. The final report can take anywhere from 12 to 24 months.

People in the small town of Chatham said they’re still in shock.

“It was very shocking. It was very terrible news to hear, especially around here in this small area I just hope they can find out what caused the crash itself and maybe it can help the families more,” said Brandy Baker, who works at Chatham grocery.

Officials said Chris Mudd and Wade Williams were from Shreveport-Bossier and the pilot Robert Gilliam was from Minden.

There’s an out pour of support on social media on Wade William’s facebook page that allows public posts and people have been posting all day.

The 29-year-old leaves behind a wife and daughter. He was working towards his Ph.D at Louisiana Tech in counseling psychology. He was a defensive lineman at Northwestern State University from 2009 to 2012. The NSU Demons Athletic Director said it’s a terrible loss and describe him as a smart leader, hard-working, and strong in his faith.

“We’re saddened and shocked at the same time at his loss that happened at such a young age. When he was in the prime of his life. He was just one of the most genuine people you’ll ever meet. I like to say about wade, if you met him, you liked him,” said Greg Burke, Athletic Director NSU Demons.

A friend and former coach of Wade said he was like a son to him.

“As a man it was faith and family first with him and it’s always been that way. There was no doubt in my mind he was going to be highly successful. If everybody had a little Wade Williams in them the world would be a better place,” said Jay Thomas, friend and former defensive line coach NSU Demons.

Williams was an employee of Rehabilitation Services of Louisiana where the other victim Chris Mudd was CEO.

Those who worked with him said Mudd was the brain child of creating the Rural Mental Health Alliance to improve mental health care in Louisiana.

The executive director Katie Corkern shared the news on their website, saying in part, “Chris envisioned a grassroots organization to address the dire need of access to mental health” and “there was no bigger advocate for quality care than Chris.”

Mudd was also an active tennis player in Shreveport. The Northwest Louisiana Community Tennis Association dedicated a post today in his memory and championship wins.

Mudd leaves behind a wife and two sons.