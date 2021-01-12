Thousands receive Pfizer vaccinations today from LSU Health Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport begins its first day of community vaccinations for COVID-19.

“It means a lot, it means a lot, thank God they found something that can help us,” said Thelma Harris, who received the vaccine.

Thelma Harriss is waiting in line to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Louisiana Fair Grounds. She says dealing with the pandemic up until this point has been difficult.

“It’s been rough, you know you couldn’t get out had to stay in and it is a little rough. But I hope after we get our shot and everyone get the shot it’ll be fine we can get out again,” said Harris.

LSU Health Shreveport is offering drive-thru vaccines to those over the age of 70. They received a little over 5,000 doses which was a special allocation to their Emerging Viral Threat Center.

“The goal is to get a minimum of 75 percent of the entire population vaccinated, that’s how we get really good heard immunity and be able to snuff the virus out,” Dr. G.E. Ghali, Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport.

By Tuesday afternoon they gave out 500 vaccinations to people sitting in their cars.

“It didn’t hurt as much as the flu shot. It was just like nothing. Like a little mosquito bite and here we are 20 minutes later we’re fine no reaction,” said Garland Gibbs-Russell, who received the vaccine.

“We’re able to administer 2,000 vaccines a day. We could potentially go up to almost 5,000 a day and that’s what we hope to be able to do over the next few weeks,” said Dr. Ghali.

And close to 7,000 people registered to get vaccinated.

“Felt good, safe,” said Verda Leone, who received the vaccine.

“At our age we know we are in a high-risk group, and this is something that we have looked forward too and I would encourage anyone to do the same thing,” said Ginger Dorman, who received the vaccine.

“My husband got it and I will get it later, but I am excited that he’s received it and that he’ll be covered and safe,” said Patricia LeCroy, who will receive the vaccination at a later date.

Those who received the vaccine say the entire process took no more than 45 minutes.

“This is more comfortable, easier, we were surprised we thought we would have to stand out in a line, we loved it.”

And Patricia LeCroy says she feels everyone should receive the vaccine.

“If you feared everything you would be in trouble, it’ll be worse than the COVID, I mean why not get the shot because it’s protecting your body. So, we can get back to normalcy, everybody keeps saying they want to get back to normal so I think the shot would be good for everybody to get it,” said LeCroy.

And LSU Health is encouraging those who have registered to bring a friend or someone else to get vaccinated with them.

They are administering vaccines from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.