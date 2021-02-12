Three Airline Vikings sign to play football at next level

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/ KMSS) – Three Airline Vikings signed on the dotted line on Friday to play football at the next level. Alex Garcia and Trent Patterson will both continue their playing careers at UMHB and Devarrick Woods takes his talent to Trinity Valley Community College.



“Not everyone gets this opportunity to go play college football so it’s exciting,” said Airline quarterback, Alex Garcia. “When I was given the opportunity I was like, why not take advantage of it and keep playing and doing what I love for as long as I can.”



“I can’t really describe the feeling,” said Patterson. “I’m thankful and I’m blessed for the help from my family and blessed from God because not a lot of people get this opportunity to move on, get their education paid for, and move on a play football.”

Vikings Head Football Coach Bo Meeks is excited for his player’s futures but know they will be missed on Airline Drive.



“You lose two defensive lineman and a quarterback,” said Meeks “That’s obviously going to be a big hole there. But more than that, just losing them as young men. They are just great guys, all three of them. We will be sad losing them here but excited to see what they go and do in the world.”



“I’ve had a phenomenal four years here, even with the injuries,” said Garcia. “I’ve been surrounded by a great group of guys and a great group of coaches that have been behind me, pushing me to be excellent. I wouldn’t be here without them so very thankful for them.”

As he heads to Athens, Texas for the next chapter, Woods reflected on some of the lessons he will take with his thanks to the Airline coaching staff.



“They always told me to work as hard as possible,” said Woods. “You never know when everything is over. And to make sure you keep the classroom first. I just want to go work hard and dominate, do as best as possible, and be the best.”