Three local non-profits are teaming up to put the homeless in a hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope Connections, Christian Service, and the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank partner together to provide lodging and meals to those most vulnerable.

Hope Connections has started placing their elderly homeless clients, who have underlying medical conditions, in a hotel due to COVID-19.

“It’s only been about a week and a half and it’s going to be at least 30 days. We hope that after the 30 days, we’ll be able to keep them there long enough to get them into housing,” said Christa Pazzaglia, Executive Director of Hope Connections.

So far, Hope Connections has filled 14 rooms at the Travel Lodge Hotel with their 65 and older clients. They are still moving people in and giving them a way to shelter in place.

The Louisiana Housing Corporation is footing the bill.

“When you think about sheltering in place, we all have been complaining about having to stay home. But when you don’t have a home, you got no place to shelter in place and they move around a lot during the day seeking out food and other necessities and so it’s been really great for us to be able to place them there.”

Hope Connections is feeding their clients by partnering with other non-profits, like Christian Service and the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank. Christian Service is delivering breakfast and lunch to the hotel daily.

And, the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank is providing a box of food and ten pounds of fruit to hold them over until breakfast.

“It’s really nice to partner with other non-profits to make things happen, they are really great. And none of us are getting paid to do it, so it’s really rewarding and it feels good.”

“We are delighted to partner for this specific need in our community, by providing about a 25-pound box of food that requires no cooking,” said Martha Marak, Executive Director of the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank.

Hope Connections is using shelter in place as a step forward in finding permanent homes for their clients.

“Getting used to being indoors is a big part of housing for us and so this is a step toward housing,” said Pazzaglia.

Hope Connections’ emergency shelter will be open on Monday, May 4th.

